Penticton's Okanagan College campus adds new beverage canning line to facility

Photo: Okanagan College Okanagan College welcomes upgrades to beverage facility

Penticton's Okanagan College campus now has some new innovations for the beverage industry.

As part of a $1.2 million grant-funded renovation, the Penticton campus has welcomed a new beverage canning line aimed at experimentation and innovation within the small batch industry.

It joins other testing services through the BC Beverage Technology Access Centre at the campus.

"This renovation will bring innovation and sustainable solutions to a sector that plays a vital role in our province,” said Jessie Sunner, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, in a press release issued Wednesday.

“By connecting the expertise and resources of our post-secondary institutions, we support research that helps businesses grow and strengthens B.C.’s economy."

The access centre's new line is now "open and available to support anyone working in the beverage sector and is part of the college’s long term strategy to provide relevant training and support for the food, beverage and tourism sector," continues the press release.

Okanagan College provost and vice president academic Sam Lenci said the addition is exciting.

"Our teams are here to help the beverage sector through this incredible research and innovation facility in Penticton. We continue to look for more ways to support the food, beverage and tourism industries that are so critical to our region and to our entire province," Lenci said.

The access centre has been established at Penticton's Okanagan College campus for five years, and has helped industry professionals and students alike.

“The beginning of what we've seen with [the access centre] over the last half decade has been instrumental for a nascent industry like ours,” said Tyler Dyck, owner of Okanagan Spirits and the president of the Craft Distillers Guild of B.C.

“Having those supports will give us the ability to grow and to develop into the economic driver for the province and for Canada that we should be.”

