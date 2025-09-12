Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department hosting first annual Hot Shot Scramble Golf Tourney

Photo: Pexels stock image Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department is hosting Hot Shot Scramble Golf Tournament

Head to St. Andrews by the Lake Golf Resort at the end of the month in support of the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department.

KVFD is hosting their first annual Hot Shot Scramble Golf Tournament at on Sept. 28.

Funds raised from this event will help us purchase new and upgraded medical equipment for the department to provide an enhanced level of care.



The department said the day will be friendly competition and fundraising for their team.

The day begins at 8:30 a.m., where golfers can check in at the main tent and head the assigned tee boxes. A shotgun start will kick off at 9 a.m.

At noon, participants can partake in a BBQ lunch while prize announcements are made.

For tickets, head online here.