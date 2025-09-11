Apex ski patrol hosting annual ski and board swap event at Penticton Curling Club

Photo: File photo Get ready for the 2025 Ski & Board Swap at Penticton Curling Club next weekend

Looking for a new set of skis or a board to fly down some powder on? Head to the community favourite Apex Ski and Board Swap.

From Friday, Sept. 19 to Saturday, Sept. 20, thousands of winter gear items will be on sale daily at the Penticton Curling Club.

"Explore thousands of items, including last season's unsold new gear and fantastic deals on used equipment. Find everything you need to outfit the whole family: skis, snowboards, boots, poles, bindings, goggles, and more. Don’t miss out on these incredible savings," event organizers shared.

Funds from this event will benefit the Canadian Ski Patrol - South Okanagan Boundary Zone (Apex Mountain and Baldy Mountain).

The event runs on Friday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Unsold items will need to be picked up before noon on Sunday.