Keremeos mayor reportedly leaving his seat early

Photo: Village of Keremeos Mayor Jason Wiebe will be leaving his post soon.

Keremeos Mayor Jason Wiebe is reportedly resigning.

Word is that Wiebe will be heading north to Prince George soon and leaving his seat in the Similkameen, as explained to Castanet by a village councillor reached by phone.

Rumours had been circulating in the village about his departure, since his family had moved away from town.

Coun. Garry Elliott told Castanet Wednesday that Wiebe does not plan to be finished in his mayoral role until the end of the month, and that it was his own decision to resign.

"We're gonna miss him down here," Elliott said.

Elliott added that it is his understanding no decision has been made as to whether a by-election will be held or if councillors will step in as deputy mayor until the scheduled general municipal election in October 2026.

Keremeos CAO Janette Van Vianen told Castanet that, on her part, there was nothing she could report at this time.

"When there is, we will let the public know," she said. "He is still the mayor and he is still around. And [when] there's anything else for anybody to know, we will let them know."

Wiebe did not respond to Castanet's request for comment.