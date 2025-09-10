Summerland announces FortisBC grant for Memorial Park area

Photo: District of Summerland District of Summerland earns FortisBC grant.

The District of Summerland has announced a partnership with FortisBC to revitalize some community spaces.

Fortis will be spending $10,000 over 2025 and 2026 to support an ongoing revitalization project in the Memorial Park area downtown.

"This funding will enhance infrastructure and public amenities in the heart of downtown, supporting a more welcoming and vibrant space for community gatherings, events, and daily enjoyment," reads a press release from the district issued Wednesday.

The announcement follows more grant funding news that came earlier this week. The district announced $97K in funds for road safety improvements.