Penticton home embroiled in legal troubles goes up in flames

Photo: Casey Richardson House burned down on Wednesday morning up Carmi was in the midst of legal troubles

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

The home that burned down in the Carmi area of Penticton early Wednesday morning is tied up in some legal trouble, as it was slapped with a foreclosure petition and listed in a court-ordered sale earlier this spring.

The fire at 148 Garnet Way burned down most of the main house. Vans with Okanagan Extreme Home Builders (OEHB) logo on their side sit on the property Wednesday morning.

OEHB owner Jason Stutzke was ordered last month pay up more than the $2.5 million he owes on a mortgage for the property. He was served with a foreclosure petition back during the spring of 2024.

Stutzke has also been served with continuous lawsuits for the last two years and has already been ordered to pay some debt claims against them.

The company owner has been alleged to have misappropriated funds to pay for the construction of his own home, while contractors have claimed they were left completely unpaid for projects, and homeowners reported facing liens on their homes.

When Stutzke was first served with a foreclosure petition on his home, following a claim that he defaulted on his mortgage with them last year, he listed his property for sale at $17 million.

That listing was taken down not long after.

The home at 148 Garnet Way, which according to the mortgage documents belongs to Stutzke, was listed at $6,499,000 in the spring, including the note that it was a court-ordered sale.

Stutzke argued that an appraisal report from May of 2024 assessed the value of the property at Garnet Way at $8.6 million.

The home was re-listed at $2,999,000 in the summer and is still in foreclosure.

Neighbours told Castanet Wednesday morning that they awoke to the blaze and watching the home burn, worried about it spreading throughout the community.

Police arrived to look over the scene and further details on the fire's cause are not known at this time.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Photo: Casey Richardson Okanagan Extreme Home Builders trucks sit on the property of the burned home Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL: 8:08 a.m.

Residents of a Penticton neighbourhood were woken up early Wednesday morning by an inferno.

Flames from a fire in the Carmi area of Penticton could be seen from around the city at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

BC Wildfire was called in to help with the fire, as it was just outside the Penticton Fire Department Boundaries, a fire information officer said Wednesday.

Due to the fact it was a structure fire, they called the city fire department in and their tender and their crews doused the blaze.

"We had one member on site making sure it didn’t spread to the nearby interface area," BC Wildfire said.

By sunrise, the fire was out. Residents in the area said a large home in the area was destroyed and just smouldering by day break.

Castanet has reached out to fire officials for comment.