'Ready to do the work': Shannon Stewart sworn in as Penticton city councillor

Photo: Casey Richardson Shannon Stewart (left) is officially sworn in as a Penticton City Councillor on Wednesday, by Judge Lynette Jung (left)

Shannon Stewart has been officially sworn in as a member of Penticton City Council.

Stewart earned 963 votes in the city's by-election last month when facing off against 11 other candidates. She filled the open seat left by now-Member of Parliament Helena Konanz, who successfully ran for that higher office earlier this year.

Dozens of people came out early Tuesday evening to witness the ceremony of Stewart's oath of office at City Hall in the council chambers.

The new councillor was joined by family and friends.

Stewart was welcomed in with a singing of the Okanagan Song, an anthem for the Okanagan/syilx peoples.

PIB Chief Greg Gabriel spoke and acknowledged her "good work" she has been carrying out within and beyond the community.

"I can attest that we enjoy a very strong and positive working relationship with mayor and council...I know you will continue on with such a good movement forward for both communities," he said.

"So congratulations, and we're looking forward to working with you."

Mayor Julius Bloomfield congratulated Stewart and welcomed her into the privilege of being elected to help govern this city.

"It's a privilege that we don't take lightly. We take that very seriously. And I think that we all bring our different perspectives to the table, and that's what democracy is all about," he said.

He said they will have a lot of intense work ahead with meetings and budget preparations.

"I'm sure we'll get some great things done."

Judge Gregory Koturbash and Judge Lynett Jung spoke to the crowd before Jung invited Stewart to swear her oath of office.

After the ceremony, Stewart spoke to local media, where she said she is "ready to do the work."

"I was ever so grateful to be elected and was ready to sort of roll up my sleeves the next day and just look at what the job list was and do the next one on the list," she said.

With just 13 months ahead before the next general municipal election, Stewart said she's got a lot to do in learning what the tasks, policies and procedures are.

"I didn't come into this thinking I'm going to wave a magic wand and create chaos and change and all of that. Obviously, I'm going to have input and impact where I'm able, but I don't have any sort of delusions about changing the world in a really short period of time," she added.

Her plans are to continue to listen to what residents are asking for, much like what she said during her candidate Q&A with Castanet.

"I've been really transparent about being available and accessible to people and wanting them to bring this forward."

One area Stewart said she's focused on is Penticton's proposition for a new infrastructure levy, especially after last week's public meeting.

"There was some amazing public input with regard to that issue, so it'll be really interesting to see that coming forward, and hear all the slides of that," she said, noting that she's heard elsewhere that the community feels like they have not been able to have input in the past.

Stewart will join council in her first meeting this upcoming Tuesday, Sept. 16.