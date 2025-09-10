Penticton golfers raise $84K for OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre

Photo: OSNS Golfers from the Shaughnessy's Cove team showing off their oven mitts during the fifth annual Tee it Up for OSNS charity golf tournament

Organizers said the fifth annual Tee it Up for OSNS charity golf tournament was a huge success, raising a gross total of $84,000 in support of children and youth.

The event was held on Aug. 29 at the Fairview Mountain Golf Club, with a goal to help fund kids services at the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.

This marks the highest amount ever raised at the event, OSNS said.

"A total of 120 golfers across 30 teams came together for a memorable day on the greens, united by a shared commitment to supporting families in the South Okanagan Similkameen community," OSNS said in its news release.

Participants took to the course for 18 holes of golf followed by a dinner reception featuring prizes and a live auction.

"From 50/50 ticket sales to donations at the lemonade stand run by OSNS children, every contribution helped make the event a big success."

OSNS said during the event, golfers were offered a glimpse into the daily challenges faced by children receiving treatment.

"Whether wearing oven mitts to simulate reduced fine motor skills or putting with noise-cancelling headphones to experience sensory processing difficulties, participants gained a deeper understanding of the importance of the services OSNS provides," they said.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to all the golfers who participated, and to our generous sponsors."

Stay tuned for details about the sixth annual Tee it Up for OSNS tournament taking place in 2026.