Penticton hosting Army Cadet Intake Night for youth interested in growing outdoor skills

Photo: File photo/ Cadets Army Cadets Intake Night – September 11

Learn more about the local Army Cadets and what it takes to join the crew this Thursday in Penticton.

The Army Cadet Intake Night invites new cadets and adult staff (COATS) to discover their youth program, meet their team of volunteers and sponsor committee members.

The Royal Canadian Army Cadets is a program for youth ages 12 to 18 looking for outdoor activities where their "personal limits as individuals and team members will be tested."

The goal for cadets is to develop "confidence, self-sufficiency, and leadership skills while forming lasting friendships and engaging with their communities.:

The teens may even get the chance to be picked for activities like parachuting, white-water rafting, glacier climbing, and more.

Cadets gain hands-on experience in:

Orienteering, map and compass use, GPS navigation

First-aid, camping and survival skills

Canoeing, abseiling, trekking, mountain biking

Expedition training at community, regional, and national levels

Families, community members, and potential volunteers are invited to attend intake night and learn more about how they can get involved.

For more information, click here.