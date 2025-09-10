Keremeos Irrigation District hopes to work with Village to solve ongoing water issues

Photo: Village of Keremeos/File Photo Flags raised at the Village of Keremeos office on Canada Day

After a battle of statements last week between the Village of Keremeos and the Keremeos Irrigation District (KID) the two parties remain at odds, but KID is still hoping that will change.

Last Tuesday, the Village of Keremeos issued a statement regarding a letter distributed by KID claiming the village wants to take over the water system within the village boundaries.

KID alleged this takeover would result in almost tripling water rates, and a new system would require chlorination. The flyer also alleges concerns over transparency from mayor and council on their plans for the water system.

The disagreement stems from a council meeting earlier this summer, where council approved an application for grant funding for the Keremeos Water System Separation and upgrades through the Strategic Priorities Fund.

In its statement last week, the village said it looked at funding to take over the water system within village boundaries to conduct water line improvements based on a water committee recommendation.

It said the decision would be based on what the provincial support would provide.

KID wants its own funding

KID Board Chair Roger Mayer said they've been hoping to get some funding for a new well and replacement lines within the village.

They've been unable to add on more users because of demand during peak season nearly drying out their reserves. July and August are the two months that KID generally sees the issues.

"We have held up development because we haven't allowed any new water. I understand that. We did that very reluctantly. We didn't really want to do that, and we'd like to provide water as soon as we possibly can," said Mayer.

Mayer said the board's concern is that if the Village takes over the water lines in their boundaries, it'll end up costing more than the grant money they're applying for, leaving locals to cover it.

"To split the systems up, we've looked at that before in detail, and it's costly on both sides, because you no longer have the economies of scale of running one system," Mayer said.

He said KID would rather see the money spent on the needed fixes, and they can't apply for the grant themselves, since they don't have access to those municipal grants.

"[The grant] could basically deal with our whole new capital plan, plus more than that. It could do both sides of Main Street within the village and increase some fire flows for fire protection, and we just think that that's a much better use of funds if they're applying for those funds," he claimed.

With the deadline for the Strategic Priorities Fund grant application fast approaching, Mayer said they were hoping to see the pitch changed.

"That's why we brought it to the public's attention," he said, referencing the flyer they distributed.

"[We wanted them] to focus it on upgrading the system, rather than trying to split it up."

Plans for now are to discuss whether they can add a well on their own at their next board meeting on Sept. 17.