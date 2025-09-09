Tempest Theatre picking up much-anticipated show after Penticton's Dream Cafe closes

Photo: Tempest Theatre File photo of a show at Penticton's Tempest Theatre

Penticton's Tempest Theatre will be hosting a singer-songwriter this month, after his show looked to be cancelled due to the Dream Cafe's closing.

The Dream Cafe announced in August that their doors would close for good come Sept. 6.

Tempest Theatre shared in their news release that they didn't want to see singer-songwriter Jordan Hart’s much-anticipated Penticton performance missed.

Hart will take the stage at Tempest on Thursday, Sept. 18, with doors open at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m.

"All existing Dream Café ticket-holders will be welcomed."

New tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday at 3 p.m. through tempest.ca and 3common.com

“When we heard Jordan’s Penticton date might not go ahead, we knew we had to help, Kate Twa, Artistic Director of Tempest, said in the release.

“The Dream Café has been a beloved home for live music in the South Okanagan for many years, and like so many arts organizations right now, they’re facing challenging times. By honouring tickets and hosting the show, we’re making sure audiences still get a great night out while ensuring Jordan and his band feel welcomed and supported in our community.”

Hart is currently on a cross-country acoustic tour, which is earning praise for its "intimacy and emotional depth."

Dream Café advance ticket-holders will receive an email from Tempest Theatre with simple instructions to confirm attendance.

"Tempest Theatre is not affiliated with the Dream Café and cannot address its ticketing policies or obligations. However, in the spirit of continuity, all existing advance ticket-holders will be admitted at no additional cost."