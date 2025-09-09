Regional district monitors two new wildfires near Princeton

Photo: BCWS RDOS says it's aware of two new fires in the regions Sept. 9.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued a notice saying it is aware of two new fires in the region Tuesday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, BC Wildfire Service recorded the Lower Smith Creek wildfire, which is roughly 10 kilometres west of Hedley.

Additionally, the Wilbert Hill wildfire, roughly 14 kilometres southeast of Princeton, was discovered Monday.

Both wildfires are estimated at 90-square-metres and are believed to be caused by lightning.

"BC Wildfire Service crews are actively responding to all wildfires in the area," the RDOS said in a press release.

"The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is monitoring. No further action is required."