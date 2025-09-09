Get the most out of the last weeks of summer in Penticton

Photo: ZipZone ZipZone fun

It may be a bit quieter in Penticton and the surrounding areas (perfect for locals!), but that doesn’t mean summer is over!

Enjoy the Okanagan’s “second summer” in the cooling weather.

Get that adrenaline pumping and you’re guaranteed to stay warm at ZipZone Peachland, operating until Oct. 13, when it officially closes for the season.

“The ziplines and climbing wall are ready for action!” said president Christine Einarson.

"We’re also running the high ropes course at Silver Lake Camp, perfect for groups celebrating birthdays, hosting corporate events, enjoying family reunions, and more.”

ZipZone features the Okanagan’s best ziplining activities, with Canada’s six highest, longest and fastest ziplines.

You can even zip across Deep Creek Gorge - 381 feet above it!

“The summer was amazing!” Added Einarson. “We enjoyed incredible weather and welcomed more visitors compared to last year. We saw lots of Canadians exploring locally, along with many travelers from the U.S. eager to support Canadian businesses.”

And there’s plenty of other fun activities to take part in at ZipZone, too! ZipZone features birthday and large group packages - be sure to check them out!

Try the DynaClimb wall, a wall that actually moves as you climb, the Ninja Course or the other family friendly activities on site!

An All Day Adventure pass is a great choice to experience all the fun at ZipZone Peachland.

Check out their website, zipzone.ca or visit them in person at 5875 Brenda Mines Rd in Peachland!

“A big thank you to everyone for continuing to support local small businesses! Let’s

keep this momentum going strong into next year,” finished Einarson.

Rent, buy or have your bike serviced at Rover Bike Shop in Penticton and hit one of the many trails in the area.

Renting an e-bike from Rover will put you in the seat of one of their in-house built bikes, which feature a range of up to 90 kilometres and multiple assist options, perfect for riders of all experiences.

Rentals include a helmet and lock (a bag is an additional charge), and are available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There’s several bikes to choose from, so if you’re unsure of what to secure online at roverbikeshop.ca, visit them in store at 602 Martin St to chat with an experienced staff member.

Keep working on that golf game at the Penticton Golf & Country Club, which typically stays open until the snow hits the ground.

The 18-hole golf course is both beautifully maintained and perfectly challenging for all skill levels, with water in play on 12 holes.

And no need to be a member! Public golfers are welcome.

Grab a punch pass or pay per play ($89 for 18 holes), and add a golf cart on for an additional $40 for an 18-hole game.

Visit the club at 600 Comox St or online at pentictongolf.ca

