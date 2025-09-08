Penticton's South Okanagan Events Centre could see big upgrades

Photo: South Okanagan Events Centre (Facebook) South Okanagan Events Centre to see upgrades.

Penticton's South Okanagan Events Centre could soon be seeing some big upgrades.

In an email, the City of Penticton said it and operator OVG300 are "committed to working with the Vees to enhance the game day experience for both spectators and players."

Potential renovations include a new scoreboard and sound system, which are both currently being looked into.

The aim is to implement the improvements ahead of the Penticton Vees' WHL home-opener this month.

"As these are major capital expenses, they will be included in our five-year capital program for consideration and prioritized appropriately," the city added.