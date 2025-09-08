Manning Park wildfire remains 1km from Hwy 3, smoke limits firefighting

Photo: BCWS Turnbull Creek wildfire on Sept 1.

The Manning Park wildfire remains roughly one kilometre from Highway 3 as of Monday morning, BC Wildfire Service said.

Over the weekend, the Turnbull Creek blaze began to approach the highway, growing to 750 hectares, the size it remains. It was first discovered on Aug. 31.

While the BCWS said there was no “immediate threat” to the highway, drivers are urged to keep an eye on DriveBC for any updates.

Meanwhile, the wildfire has grown eastwards across the Skaist River and upslope beyond it.

"Poor visibility and steep slopes have prevented direct attack on this fire. Ground crews are developing contingency plans to protect the Highway 3 corridor if the fire grows in that direction."

BCWS said crews are cutting a trail near the fire as a contingency line, in case the fire moves further down slope.

Additionally, wildfire smoke is limiting resources on the fire by preventing aerial resources at this time.

"Drivers should exercise caution when driving near a wildfire or through wildfire smoke. Please watch for fire crews along the road, keep your head lights on, and drive slowly but do not stop to observe the fire."