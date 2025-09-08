Globetrotters make Penticton stop in 100 Year Tour

Photo: Harlem Globetrotters The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 100 Year Tour to Penticton's South Okanagan Events Centre next January, celebrating a century of basketball thrills.

The Harlem Globetrotters will celebrating a century of basketball thrills next January when they bring their 100 Year Tour to Penticton's South Okanagan Events Centre.

Promoters are promising that this milestone season will offer fans a once-in-a-century experience, featuring jaw-dropping dunks, game-changing tricks, and the debut of the team’s 100 Year jerseys, the Golden Basketball by Spalding and pre-game Magic Pass experiences, among other things.

The team is holders of an unprecedented 60- Guinness World Records, including 18 set just ,last year, the most of any team in any sport, will bring a fresh look of gravity-defying dunks and game-changing tricks against their renowned rivals, The Washington Generals, at the event.

Tickets for the Penticton’s Jan. 27, 2026 show can be bought Sept. 22 at ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters™ and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters™ is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.