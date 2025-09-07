Lower Similkameen Indian Band issues landslide warning due to thunderstorm potential

Photo: LSIB LSIB issues to landslide warning until Sept. 11..

A landslide warning has been issued by the Lower Similkameen Indian Band Sunday.

In a Sunday press release, the LSIB said the warning is in effect for both the Ashnola and Chopaka areas as of 1 p.m.

The warning coincides with a severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan Valley Sunday morning. The landslide warning will be in effect until Thursday at 6 a.m.

The LSIB has said the warning only indicates potential landslide weather conditions and is not an alert. Rainfall can impact slopes and slide activity.

Those who see any slope movement are asked to move to a safe location and call 911.

LSIB said it is continuing to monitor the area.