Turnbull Creek wildfire grows to within 1 km of Highway 3 in Manning Park

Photo: DriveBC Smoky conditions on Highway 3 through Manning Park Sunday

One of the large fires burning in Manning Park has moved to within one kilometre of Highway 3.

The Turnbull Creek wildfire was discovered on Aug. 31 burning in the mountains northeast of Highway 3, and it has since grown to 750 hectares in size.

In an update Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service says the large fire has grown towards Highway 3, and is within at least one kilometre of the major highway.

While the BCWS said there was no “immediate threat” to the highway, drivers were urged to keep an eye on DriveBC for any updates.

“Poor visibility and steep slopes have prevented direct attack on this fire,” the BCWS said. “Ground crews are developing contingency plans to protect the Highway 3 corridor if the fire grows in that direction.

"Drivers should exercise caution when driving near a wildfire or through wildfire smoke. Please watch for fire crews along the road, keep your head lights on, and drive slowly but do not stop to observe the fire."

Smoky conditions in the area were expected to begin clearing on Sunday.

The fire is believed to have been started by lightning.

Meanwhile, the 762-hectare Holding Creek wildfire is also burning in Manning Park, further north. This fire, which was sparked by lightning last week, is not threatening Highway 3.

But a new lightning-sparked fire that was just discovered Saturday near Highway 3, south of the Turnbull Creek fire, has grown to an estimated 2.37 hectares. Eight BCWS firefighters are currently responding to that fire.