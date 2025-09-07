Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department hosting 75th anniversary party

Photo: File photo Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department during training

The Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a big party at the end of September to celebrate he department’s long-standing service to the community.

The 75th Anniversary Party, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 27, will be an afternoon of entertainment, activities, and recognition.

Program highlights include:

Live Music: Featuring performances by The Mudrats, Badgentina, and Desert Rogue.

Local Flavours: Beer and wine garden showcasing Giant’s Head Brewery, Meyer Family Vineyards, Noble Ridge Winery, and Mayhem Wines.

Food Trucks: The Wienery, The Curly Fries Guy, H&L Dumplings, and Our Little Donut Factory.

Family Activities: Bouncy castle, face painting, and a children’s craft station.

Community Participation: A dunk tank with local celebrities.

“We are honoured to celebrate 75 years of service with the people of Okanagan Falls,” Fire Chief Fred Dobransky said in the news release.

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers and the unwavering support of our community.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy a full afternoon of family-friendly fun.

The event runs from from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Centennial Park in Okanagan Falls (behind the firehall).

For more information and updates, head to the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.