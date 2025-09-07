PAG Film Series scheduled to continue despite challenges at Penticton Art Gallery

Photo: Contributed Landmark Cinemas to reopen July 3.

A group passionate about bringing acclaimed films to Penticton will be continuing on, despite their volunteer led initiative operating under a struggling organization.

The second PAG Film Series is scheduled to begin at the end of September. The PAG Film Series operates under the Penticton Art Gallery, which announced several major staff layoffs amidst financial challenges at the end of August.

"The show (or in this case the films) will go on," PAG shared in their press release.

"This Fall/Winter series brings four highly acclaimed films from the Toronto International Film Festival to the Penticton local theatre."

Committee Chair, Cindy Rogers said their goal is to bring in films from around the world as provide an opportunity to see the world through a different lens.

This series will play at Landmark Cinemas on September 24, October 29, November 26, 2025 and January 28, 2026.

This season's series movies are:

Marching Band: playing in September, the heartwarming movie features two robust lead performances.

There's Still Tomorrow: playing in October, is about a woman who dreams of a better future for herself and her daughter, and was an Italian box office phenomenon.

The Birds who Fear Death: playing in November, is the Canadian selection which explores themes of money/greed, resilience, identity, and survival in a tale that honours the strength and spirit of Indigenous voices.

The fourth film, to be played in January, is waiting on final approval and will be announced once it is confirmed.

Series tickets for all four films are on sale now at the Art Gallery, or on their website.

Only passes for the series are currently available for purchase. Individual tickets, if available, will be for sale at a later date. Tickets are non-refundable