Penticton's Pickleball for Mental Health tournament raises $31K

Photo: CMHA Pickleball for Mental Health Tournament took place at Penticton's Robinson Park outdoor courts.

It was a major success at the fourth annual Pickleball for Mental Health tournament held this past weekend in Penticton, raising $31,000 for the mental health.

The fundraiser, held for the Canadian Mental Health Association – South Okanagan Similkameen (CMHA-SOS), had a total of 217 players compete.

Proceeds from the tournament will directly support programs and services in the community, including suicide prevention training, anger management classes, Mental Health First Aid, Unity

Clubhouse, mental health advocacy, and a meals program for individuals living with mental illness.

“We saw incredible growth this year — more players, more sponsors, more volunteer referees, and more spectators,”Leah Schulting, Executive Director of CMHA-SOS said in the news release.

“This tournament continues to grow in popularity, and the community support has been truly heartwarming.”

The association also thanked to the Penticton Pickleball Club for support and the other sponsors who made this event possible.