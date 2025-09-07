Penticton's infrastructure session turns to bike lane rant

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Phase 1 of the Penticton Lake-to-Lake bike lane at Fairview Road

City of Penticton staff and Mayor Julius Bloomfield likely expected the controversy—but it didn’t take long for anger over the lake-to-lake bike lanes to dominate Thursday evening’s public meeting on a proposed infrastructure levy.

About 120 residents packed into council chambers for a presentation on the proposed levy, which would dedicate 4.25 per cent of annual property tax revenue to a new infrastructure reserve fund, increasing by one per cent annually to nine per cent by 2030.

Instead of the current fixed contribution of $3.2 million a year, the levy would scale with tax revenue, helping the city address aging infrastructure such as fire halls, arenas, and city buildings.

But after a 30-minute staff presentation, the Q&A period quickly turned heated, with many residents venting frustration over the $11-million lake-to-lake bike lane project.

Heated Emotions and a Familiar Target

Though staff asked attendees to stay on topic, public anger centred on the bike lanes—especially costs, safety concerns, and what some perceived as a lack of community consultation.

One man said he attended every public hearing about the bike lanes and felt ignored. “There’s a disconnect between city staff, council, and the people,” he said.

Another resident said she supports replacing the fire hall, but was upset that millions were spent on bike lanes first. “I live on the lake. I pay high taxes. I’m nervous to drive. My mom can’t get out of her driveway. This is ridiculous,” she said. “Don’t say we had a choice—we didn’t.”

Staff Attempt to Clarify Funding

Kristen Dixon, General Manager of Infrastructure, and Angela Campbell, General Manager of Corporate Services, responded by explaining that most funding for the bike lanes came from senior government grants, which were not eligible for other infrastructure projects.

“It might not be a project you like, but that money couldn’t have been used for a fire hall,” said Campbell. “Some of it comes from taxes we already pay provincially and federally, so it is partially local, but those grants are specific.”

She added that the city has been transparent, referencing a dedicated webpage explaining the bike lane project and funding sources.

Communications Director Anna Melnick asked residents to hold bike lane questions until after the meeting, but discussion continued to drift.

Community Frustrations Persist

One man referenced a future capital projects list that included more bike lanes, estimated at $6.7 million, calling it the city’s “top priority.”

Dixon clarified that the list is not ranked and comes from the city’s Master Transportation Plan, developed through public input. “When it comes time to fund those projects, council will decide which go forward,” she said.

Another woman raised safety concerns about the road design near the Sikh Temple on South Main. “Members are terrified pulling in and out. In an emergency, precious seconds could be lost. Why was this design chosen?”

Some asked why Mayor Julius Bloomfield and councillor-elect Shannon Stewart were the only two councillors in attendance.

Tensions Remain After Meeting

Despite city staff’s attempts to redirect the conversation, it was clear the bike lane issue remains a sore point for many residents. Several stayed afterward to speak with staff one-on-one about both the levy and their ongoing concerns.

Though intended as a discussion about a long-term infrastructure funding strategy, the meeting revealed how deeply the bike lane project continues to divide the community—and how difficult it may be for city leaders to regain public trust when it comes to major capital spending decisions.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative