Naramata’s library at end of life

After it was discovered that damage to the roof of Naramata’s public library was far more severe—and costly—than originally anticipated, a new action plan has been approved by the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) to find a new home for the library.

During Thursday’s regular RDOS board meeting—held at the Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos—Naramata director Adrienne Fedrigo requested, and received, support to modify the scope of the project. What was once a renovation or repair initiative will now shift toward due diligence in acquiring a new property in Naramata to replace the existing public library.

The library is currently located in the community hall building on 3rd Street in the village of Naramata.

In late 2024, structural issues were identified in the existing library building that significantly exceeded the project’s allocated budget, said Fedrigo. In agreement with the building’s tenant and RDOS staff, the project was paused to allow time to explore other options for repair or relocation.

The original scope was a collaborative renovation project between the RDOS and the Okanagan Regional Library (ORL), aimed at enhancing the user experience. Funding was to be shared between the RDOS and ORL.

However, the library roof repairs—once ranked high on the RDOS’ priority tracker—turned out to be far more extensive and expensive than expected.

At an RDOS meeting a month ago, Fedrigo raised concerns about the project and sought clarity on its current priority, given the increased severity of the renovation challenges.

At Thursday’s meeting, Fedrigo outlined a new plan: conduct a preliminary assessment in 2026 for a new library site, followed by a detailed staff report evaluating the costs associated with relocation.

“As much as we try to plan in local politics, we can’t always anticipate what will happen,” she said. “As staff looked into the deterioration of the library’s roof, it became clear there are serious structural issues.”

She noted that a steel support beam currently runs down the center of the library to hold up the failing roof, and estimated renovation costs exceeded $200,000.

“We’d need to borrow to cover that cost,” she said. “And the library—and a few other tenants in that space—have outgrown the building. So there’s an opportunity to look elsewhere in the community for a location that can better meet current and future needs.”

Fedrigo’s request was for the remainder of 2025 to be used to identify potential sites and conduct preliminary assessments of available land for a new library. If a suitable location is found, the project could then be included in the 2026 strategic priorities.

“We’re just evaluating what’s available in the community right now,” she said. “If something suitable is identified, we can then assess whether it makes sense to acquire it for a new library.”

She tabled a motion to officially change the scope of the Naramata library branch project on the RDOS strategic priorities list.

Chief Administrative Officer Jim Zaffino told the board that if a suitable parcel of land is found and can be acquired at a reasonable price, the board would be effectively committing to building a new library.

“There will be a lot of hours involved, but that’s how the process works,” he said. “The board will review the priority list and decide whether this moves forward, but if everything aligns, it would be difficult to say no.”

Director Spencer Coyne expressed skepticism about moving forward without concrete information.

“I don’t care about future phases right now,” he said. “We haven’t even found a new location or discussed a price. Everything else is just speculative.”

Coyne noted that the RDOS board recently approved borrowing $10 million for a new headquarters on Skaha Lake Road, which they are moving into soon.

“Why can’t we make this happen in a timely manner?” he asked.

“We’ve got a building right now being propped up with steel beams so the roof doesn’t collapse. I’m just struggling to understand why we keep going in circles while people are using a building that’s barely holding together.”

Fedrigo responded that a potential building and parcel of land has already been identified, which adds some urgency to the situation.

