Infrastructure levy proposed for City of Penticton to tackle shortfall

Photo: Contributed Penticton City Hall held a presentation on Thursday evening from Kirsten Dixon and Angela Campbell.

To ensure funds are available to replace and upgrade failing city-owned infrastructure, the City of Penticton is proposing a new infrastructure levy. Within five years, this levy would direct nine per cent of property tax revenue toward infrastructure investment.

At a well-attended public meeting on Thursday evening, with about 120 residents in council chambers, senior city staff explained the rationale for the levy, its necessity, and how it would secure long-term funding for critical infrastructure.

Shifting from flat contributions to percentage-based funding

With 2026 budget planning approaching, the city is reconsidering its longstanding policy of contributing a flat $3.2 million annually to infrastructure. Instead, the new plan would allocate 4.25 per cent of total property tax revenue to infrastructure in 2026. This contribution would rise by one per cent annually, reaching nine per cent by 2030.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield and councillor-elect Shannon Stewart, who will be sworn in on Tuesday following a recent byelection, joined senior staff at the session. No other council members were present.

“Tonight we’re here to provide information about the proposed infrastructure levy,” said Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Haddad. “We’re entering an era of infrastructure reinvestment that we, as a city, must take seriously. This is the result of years of planning.”

The session was intended to inform residents, gather feedback, and reinforce council’s commitment to transparency and public engagement.

Growing needs and shrinking reserves

Angela Campbell, General Manager of Corporate Services, said the city’s three major reserve funds—asset sustainability, capital, and equipment replacement—had a combined balance of $20 million at the end of 2024. That total is expected to shrink to $14.3 million by 2029, not including $160 million in currently unfunded capital projects.

“Construction and related costs far exceed historical contributions,” said Campbell. A 2023 review of best practices in other municipalities confirmed that Penticton’s infrastructure funding is significantly under-supported.

Currently, the city relies on $3.2 million annually from government dividends, gas tax funds, and equipment replacement contributions. But with rising construction costs and aging infrastructure, these sources fall far short.

Over the past five years, Penticton has spent an average of $12.6 million annually on capital projects, with only $7 million of that dedicated to asset renewal. The target life cycle investment should be $13.6 million per year.

“This underfunding increases the risk of asset failure, costly emergency repairs, and service disruptions,” said Campbell. “The levy would allow us to build reserves gradually and avoid sudden tax increases in the future.”

A predictable, sustainable model

Funds raised through the levy would be placed in the asset sustainability reserve, which is restricted to infrastructure replacement—not operating costs. This model would scale with the city’s growth and offer a more consistent approach to long-term planning.

“The levy is not a new tax or an increase in taxes,” Campbell emphasized. “It simply changes how infrastructure contributions are calculated—from a fixed amount to a percentage of tax revenue.”

The city currently contributes about $1.9 million annually to asset replacement—well below the $4.5 million (or 9 per cent of taxes) needed. The proposed levy starting at 4.25 per cent in 2026 would bridge this $2.6 million gap by 2030.

Council would maintain full control over how reserve funds are used, with all capital projects requiring council approval. Annual increases to the levy would be reviewed during each budget cycle, ensuring flexibility.

“Adopting this approach now, in the face of rising construction inflation and major projects on the horizon, is key,” said Campbell. “Delaying investments only compounds the funding shortfall and increases future taxpayer burdens.”

Planning for growth

Much of Penticton’s infrastructure—including arenas, fire halls, and city hall—was built in the 1950s to 1970s and is reaching the end of its usable life. Replacing these facilities will be costly but necessary.

“Looking ahead 20 to 25 years, we expect to see another 15,000 to 20,000 residents. We need to act now to prepare,” said Haddad.

Kristen Dixon, General Manager of Infrastructure, said the city completed an asset review in 2023 that estimated total replacement costs for city-owned infrastructure at $1.4 billion—a figure likely to rise with inflation.

The city’s general fund infrastructure assets total nearly $600 million, including transportation ($200M), facilities ($347M), parks ($35M), and fleet and equipment ($16M). These assets are separate from utilities, which are funded by user fees and respective reserves.

Dixon emphasized that maintaining current service levels would require investing $13.6 million annually or saving accordingly. An asset management plan initiated in 2019 identified four top infrastructure priorities:

Replacement of the main and satellite fire halls

New twin-rink arena to replace McLaren and Memorial Arenas

An arts and culture centre

Replace or upgrade city hall

A new fire hall alone is projected to cost $40 million, while the new arena complex could run between $70–80 million.

“The levy would only fund replacements of existing infrastructure,” said Dixon. “Expansions or new assets would need separate funding.”

Balancing taxpayer impact

Dixon acknowledged that while most residents don’t want higher taxes or user fees, there is broad support for maintaining and expanding services—rather than reducing them.

Other municipalities, including West Kelowna, Kelowna, and Vernon, have recently adopted similar levies to address their own infrastructure challenges.

Campbell explained that the city had previously contributed $300,000 annually to infrastructure reserves, but that amount hasn’t kept pace with construction costs. For example, two new arenas estimated at $20 million in 2015 now cost nearly $80 million.

“We’ve been putting money aside, but the speed at which construction costs have risen has outstripped what we can afford,” she said.

During COVID in 2022, the city deferred taxes over a three-year period, requiring an additional three per cent from taxpayers in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Council opted not to introduce further tax hikes during that period.

In response to a resident’s question about why staff make capital recommendations, Campbell clarified that while staff prioritize projects based on need, council always has the final say on what moves forward and how it’s funded.

Public feedback sessions like Thursday’s are part of the budget process, and input is shared directly with council.

Next steps

Council will consider the proposed infrastructure levy at its Sept. 16 meeting. If approved, it will be further discussed during budget deliberations in mid-November.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative