Okanagan Specialty Fruits among elite group of worldwide food producers

Photo: Okanagan Specialty Fruits The OSF facility in Moses Lake, Wash., passed its audit with flying colours.

Okanagan Specialty Fruits could not have done any better during a recent audit of its Washington plant.

The Summerland-based company, whose main product is Arctic Apple Slices, received a rating of AA+ with zero non-conformances after an unannounced audit by Brand Reputation through Compliance at its processing facility in Moses Lake, Wash.

“This achievement is a testament to our team’s dedication, expertise and shared commitment to excellence,” OSF president Don Westcott said in a press release.

“From orchard to finished product, our processes are designed to meet the highest standards every single day. This result not only validates our approach, it reinforces the trust customers place in Arctic apples.”

An unannounced audit means the company had no advance notice of when the inspection would occur. The fact it received an AA+ rating means it is part of a select group of food companies worldwide.

“This kind of result doesn’t happen by chance,” Westcott said. “It’s the result of a culture where quality and safety are non-negotiable.”