Penticton Dragon Boat Festival full of teams and viewers despite smoky skies

Casey Richardson

Dozens of teams took to Skaha Lake on Saturday morning, as the 24th annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival kicked off.

Smokey skies didn't deter the 81 teams and roughly 2,100 athletes competing in this year's event, with spectators lining up the sandy shore.

The event includes a vendor market, food trucks and ba everage garden.

Residents are reminded that the Skaha boat launch will be busy all weekend, and that launches in Okanagan Falls and Kaleden may be preferable for anyone looking to get out on the lake.

All are welcome to head down to cheer on the participants, as races continue throughout the day and on Sunday.