Tulameen Fire Department reminding back country riders to stay off Whipsaw Trail near Holding Creek fire

Photo: BCWS Holding Creek fire activity along SW flank in the morning Sept 4

The Tulameen & District Fire Department Chief is reminding riders to stay away from the Holding Creek wildfire zone, which is in Manning Park, north of Highway 3.

Chief Woodford posted on Saturday that Whipsaw Trail is closed, after equipment and wildfire crews have had riders enter the danger zone.

"This is an active wildfire with extreme, fast moving fire conditions. Be aware and be safe," she said.

The Holding Creek wildfire was discovered on Tuesday and in BC Wildfire Services latest update, it estimated at 762 Hectares.

BCWS said the fire is displaying rank 3 fire behaviour, meaning a moderate to highly vigorous surface fire with a moderate to fast rate of spread.

"Access to this fire has been challenging due to multiple bridges being washed out in the area due to previous flooding. Crews are working on establishing guard and gaining access to the fire by opening old roads," they said.

As of Friday morning, there were 34 firefighting personnel are responding to this incident, along with three helicopters.