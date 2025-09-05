High number of curbside carts being reported missing across South Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: RDOS Automated Curbside Collection update

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is reminding residents about key info on their curbside carts in response to a high number of them being reported missing.

The RDOS said on Friday that each cart in the program has a unique serial number and tracking technology that links to the address the cart was delivered to.

"If you move to a new residence, please do not take carts with you or swap carts that are not intended for your address," they said.

Anyone with questions on which serial numbers belong to your address can call the RDOS Solid Waste Hotline at 250-490-4129.

For further information, please visit the Curbside Collection web page.