Drug alert in effect for Penticton area due to extreme risk of overdose

Photo: Interior Health Drug sold as "Crack caviar" in the Penticton region carries a high risk of overdose.

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the Penticton area on Friday due to an “extreme risk” of overdose.

IH said the drug, which is sold as "crack caviar", looks like cream/beige chunks and contains fentanyl.

The drugs carry an “extreme risk of overdose and fatal overdose,” according to IH.

Those who may be in possession of the drug that looks like this are encouraged to call or text 250-328-9619 to get it tested before using. Drug checking is available through ASK Wellness in Penticton from Monday to Friday.

"Crack is a known stimulant. This sample does not contain any stimulant drug (crack cocaine/cocaine). This poses a serious risk to people who use stimulants but do not regularly use opioids," IH said.

The alert is in effect until Sept. 12.

More drug checking locations can be found at www.drugchecking.ca