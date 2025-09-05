South Okanagan-Similkameen regional government drops plan to write to minister about U.S. grape importation

Photo: Castanet File Photo RDOS drops motion to consider calling on the provincial government for assurance of BC only grapes.

A plan to write the Minister of Agriculture over the rumoured extension of U.S. grape imports was dropped suddenly by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen on Thursday.

At the start of the meeting, RDOS Board Chair Mark Pendergraft said they would be removing it from the proposed agenda, which was approved unanimously.

Staff were going to recommend that the elected board write to Minister Lana Popham regarding the potential continuation of policy put in place last year that allowed local wineries to use American grapes in their 2024 vintages.

The "Crafted in B.C." program came as a response to a devastating weather-related crop loss in January 2024 that saw wineries around the region left without local supply.

B.C. wineries were allowed to do local production using imports, and sell the 2024 vintages from April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026.

Vineyards began to get re-planting where they could and some even look to be back on their feet in time for a local 2025 vintage.

When RDOS staff learned the policy could be extended into the 2025 vintage season, they heard concern from local grape growers and industry stakeholders.

"The RDOS board stands united in support of our wine industry and the farmers who sustain it. We respectfully request that your office prioritize the protection of local grape growers and refrain from extending the importation policy into the 2025 season," reads the proposed letter.

RDOS communications confirmed director Irwin Chahal put forward the letter and was the one to pull it from the agenda. At this time it will not be coming back to the board.