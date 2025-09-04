Manning Park wildfire visible from Highway 3 not a threat, BCWS says

Photo: Contributed Turnbull Creek wildfire near Manning Park on Sept. 4.

A wildfire burning near Manning Park is rapidly growing and visible from Highway 3 late Thursday afternoon.

On Aug. 31, the fire ignited 2.6 kilometres west of Turnbull Creek and currently remains out of control.

As of Thursday, BC Wildfire Service estimated the fire to be 750 hectares.

In an afternoon update, BCWS said the "fire has grown considerably in the past two days, mainly to the northeast and the west."

"The fire is approximately [two kilometres] away from Highway 3 but does not pose a threat to the highway at this time. Growth has mainly been away from the highway," reads the update.

BCWS crews are focusing on a modified response by minimizing damage and maximizing ecological benefits from the fire.

Additionally, efforts will be geared towards "protecting infrastructure and other values rather than attempting to contain and extinguish the fire completely," BCWS said.

"As a result, the fire will continue to be active and visible until weather conditions change."



The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.