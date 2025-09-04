South Okanagan Football Association needs more kids in their tackle football league

Photo: South Okanagan Football Association New U14 Tackle Football Program needs players!

A brand new youth tackle football league has started in the South Okanagan and needs more kids on their field

The South Okanagan Football Association (SOFA) is actively recruiting players aged 12 and 13 to join itsU14 team for the 2025 season.

Practices will be held every Wednesday and Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McNicoll Park.

Amy Hesla, SOFA treasurer, said the goal is to give young athletes the chance to develop their skills, build teamwork, and experience the excitement of competitive tackle football in a fun and supportive environment.

"SOFA is also proud to provide all player gear at no cost, ensuring that every athlete has the equipment needed to play safely and confidently."

Games will take place on Sundays, with matchups scheduled in Penticton, Kelowna, and Vernon.

“We’re thrilled to bring a new tackle football program to the South Okanagan and give kids in this age group the chance to learn, grow, and compete,” Hesla added.

“It’s all about community, teamwork, and having fun while playing the game we love.”

Families interested in registering their child or learning more about the program can send an email to [email protected]