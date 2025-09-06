South Okanagan residents' confusion delays board decision for short term rental changes

Photo: RDOS RDOS pushed decisions on OCP and Zoning Amendment Bylaws

Decisions on short-term rental regulations were delayed by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board on Thursday, after multiple residents expressed confusion about the proposed changes.

Residents tuned in to the public hearing to Short-Term Rental (STR) regulations within their Official Community Plan (OCP) Bylaws, and Zoning Amendment Bylaws.

The changes were first proposed in January to have operators better comply with the provincial principal residence requirement.

Certain areas will have limits on how many dwelling units can be used for short-term rental accommodation, depending on the size of their property.

In some RDOS areas, operators will need to provide adequate off-street vehicle parking, complete a health and safety inspection and provide a fire evacuation plan to be approved for a local business licence.

Many operators will now need a licence which will require annual fee of $500.

Back in 2023, the province unveiled new regulations concerning short-term rentals. Within the RDOS, rural areas do not meet the 10,000-person population automatic benchmark, but they have the option to opt in to the legislation.

Three electoral areas previously decided to opt-in to the legislation.

The Town of Osoyoos chose to opt in to provincial primary residence requirements for short-term rentals back in March of 2024.

On June 11, approximately 39 members of the public attended a public information meeting about the changes. Then in August, the board gave a first and second reading.

Thursday's meeting was meant hear feedback from locals in the public hearing and then have board decide whether to give the Zoning Bylaw Amendment and STR Accommodation Review a third reading.

The changes would still have to be voted through by the board after the third reading, since they need to be given provincial approval.

Staff explained that these new amendments are intended to mirror legislation that has been introduced by the province, using the terminology short-term rental accommodation.

Multiple residents asked questions on how it would affect their businesses specifically, confused about how many rooms they could be allowed or what was changing in their area.

A Naramata resident chimed in that he thinks the changes will hurt the rural areas.

"I believe the provincial regulations were put in place in order to help bigger cities to lower their rental costs, and applying that to other areas, like very rural areas, wouldn't really do well. I believe it's actually hurting tourism and businesses more than it's helping out renters."

Another Naramata homeowner questioned the board on why these changes were even being made.

"There must be some rationale behind it?" he said.

Mark Pendergraft, RDOS chair, said it's different for each area and has been carried over from past board decisions.

Multiple other questions were submitted online in the chat as well, as Pendergraft noted.

"Public hearings are not meant to really be asking questions. This is the stage where you should be stating your opinion, whether you support it or not. With that in mind and with the time factor here, I'm going to recess this public hearing," he said.

Pendergraft asked staff to release information in the future to help answer some of the questions proposed, which the RDOS communications team confirmed is being worked on.

The public hearing will reconvene at the next board meeting on Sept. 18 at 9 a.m.

Full details on each area's changes can be found in the RDOS agenda online here.