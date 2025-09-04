279491
Penticton News  

Gunbarrel Patio hosting fundraiser for the Apex Community Association with 'SepTimber'

Gunbarrel hosts 'SepTimber'

- | Story: 570272

The fourth annual "SepTimber" returns this Saturday to The Gunbarrel Patio at Apex Mountain.

The event fundraiser is running for the Apex Community Association (ACA), to help fund community events and gatherings, trail building initiatives, workshops and more.

Attendees can expect to see the patio decked out with a cash bar with libations provided by local breweries, cideries and wineries, along with live music from the band Uncorked.

There will be a by-donation BBQ until the food runs out.

"The Lumberjack Games will be returning as well with the Neglin Tournament and the log sawing competition- so hone your skills and get ready as prizes will be awarded to the winners," they shared.

"For the kids we will have face-painting available, the activity trailer from the RDOS set up, trail marker painting, and kids version of the lumber games also."

The event begins at 2 p.m., with the bar opening and sign-up for the lumber games.

The Slackwater Hotdog Slingin' Showdown will take place at 4:30 p.m.

All proceeds raised from the bar sales and BBQ donations go directly back into the Apex community. ACA members will be in volunteer T-shirts at the event for any questions.

And don't forget, plaid shirts are mandatory.

