Former Penticton woman who murdered great-grandson's mother continues on day parole

Photo: Castanet file photo Grace Robotti at a court appearance in 2017.

A former Penticton woman who beat her great-grandson's mother to death eight years ago will be allowed to continue living outside bars through an extension of day parole.

Grace Elinor Robotti, 75, was found guilty in 2017 of second-degree murder. Robotti tried to argue the act was self-defence during her lengthy trial in Kelowna, an argument which was ultimately rejected by the jury. She was given a mandatory life sentence with no parole eligibility for 10 years.

She killed Roxanne Louie, a 26-year-old member of the Osoyoos Indian Band, by hitting her with a crowbar 26 times during a fight at a Penticton home.

Her brother, Pier Robotti, helped her cover up the crime, disposing of the body in a remote area of Naramata. He was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment for his part.

Robotti attempted to mislead family members and police by destroying evidence and reporting Louie missing.

Since Robotti has been incarcerated, she has been granted more freedom, previously given an escorted temporary absence (ETA) for administrative purposes in 2021 and given ETA permission to volunteer at an unnamed charitable thrift store in 2022.

Then in late 2023, the Parole Board of Canada granted her day parole for six months. That has since been re-upped on multiple occasions, most recently in an August 2025 decision.

"There have been no concerns with your behaviour during your day parole release. You have been compliant with supervision requirements and have abided by the conditions imposed on your release," reads the August update from the parole board, addressed to Robotti.

"Importantly, you have developed a collaborative working relationship with the members of the [crisis management team] and are abiding by conditions and meeting supervision requirements. You have reported challenges and issues as they arise and have been receptive to advice and feedback."

The next six months of day parole will see Robotti spend two nights per week at her current community-based facility, and five nights per week at her own trailer.

She reportedly spends her free time with family, volunteering, and writing as-yet unpublished children's books.

"In coming to the decision to continue day parole for another six months, the Board has remained mindful of the very serious nature of your offending and the great harm done to the victim and her family. The direct victim lost her life, and her family members were left with a legacy of grief, loss, and trauma," reads the decision.

"Your positive performance on day parole suggests to the Board that you have been able to transfer the application of these skills from the prison context to the community. Specifically, there have been no incidents of angry behaviour, and you are managing stress and frustration appropriately. You have continued to work on your issues through programs, self help courses, counselling, and peer support groups."

The hope is that extended leave privileges will help Robotti "continue to develop family relationships important to [her] long-term reintegration."

Robotti's parole will once again be evaluated in a further six months.