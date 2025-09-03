276398
Penticton News  

Penticton’s Cleland Theatre hosting Elton John tribute concert with world-class touring musicians

Show for Elton John lovers

The iconic music and dazzling showmanship of the Rocket Man comes to Penticton this fall in a major tribute concert.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the Cleland Theatre will host Classic Elton featuring tribute artist Andrew Johns and a full nine-piece band of world-class touring musicians.

The touring tribute show has been a part of performances with the 65-piece Desert Symphony in Palm Springs, shows in Florida in March, South Carolina in April, and Montreal, Quebec City, and Gatineau in May.

Penticton audiences will get the chance to experience the show up close.

Okanagan musicians joining this show include:

  • Andrew Johns – Vocals & Piano
  • Mike Schell – Producer & Trumpet
  • Marc Walker - Tour Manager
  • Wayne Thompson – Manager
  • Julie Masi – Vocals
  • Carley Bailey – Vocals
  • Jimmy LeGuilloux – Guitar
  • Dennis Marcenko – Bass Guitar
  • Justin Glibbery – Keys & Strings
  • Scott Gamble – Percussion
  • Dean Bates – Sax & Flute

Tickets are on sale now and can be found online here.

