Penticton’s Cleland Theatre hosting Elton John tribute concert with world-class touring musicians

Photo: The Classic Elton Show The Classic Elton Show featuring Andrew Johns takes place on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m., Penticton’s Cleland Theatre

The iconic music and dazzling showmanship of the Rocket Man comes to Penticton this fall in a major tribute concert.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the Cleland Theatre will host Classic Elton featuring tribute artist Andrew Johns and a full nine-piece band of world-class touring musicians.

The touring tribute show has been a part of performances with the 65-piece Desert Symphony in Palm Springs, shows in Florida in March, South Carolina in April, and Montreal, Quebec City, and Gatineau in May.

Penticton audiences will get the chance to experience the show up close.

Okanagan musicians joining this show include:

Andrew Johns – Vocals & Piano

Mike Schell – Producer & Trumpet

Marc Walker - Tour Manager

Wayne Thompson – Manager

Julie Masi – Vocals

Carley Bailey – Vocals

Jimmy LeGuilloux – Guitar

Dennis Marcenko – Bass Guitar

Justin Glibbery – Keys & Strings

Scott Gamble – Percussion

Dean Bates – Sax & Flute

Tickets are on sale now and can be found online here.