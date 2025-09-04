Penticton man running 300 kilometres around Okanagan Lake to raise funds for mental health charity close to his heart

Photo: Devon Hawkins/@thelifeofdev Jessy Hoffman is completing a 300 km around Okanagan Lake for Mental Health

Hoping to raise awareness for an organization that helps people who can't afford therapy or counselling, a Penticton man will set off on a 300-kilometre run around Okanagan Lake this Friday.

Jessy Hoffman, 40, will be attempting to become the fastest person to run around Okanagan Lake. The local has been running since he was a kid, doing laps at the track at Penticton Secondary School.

Hoffman's longest run is just shy of 100 kilometres. He'll have a support team and filming crew with him on his journey, which he expects to be not only an intense physical journey, but a mental battle as well.

"Most people, I would say, have a hard time after, say, 24 hours with the mental part of just keeping going and then staying on top of hydrating and eating," he explained.

From what he's been able to find of recorded runs around the lake, the fastest time of the full run was 63 hours back in 2018.

"I have a number in my head that I am sort of shooting for, which is in the like 55-ish hours target," Hoffman said.

Foundation worth his time

The main goal for Hoffman is to raise awareness for the WIRTH Foundation. The Wirth Counselling Program launched in 2019, which is a fund created to provide free counselling for individuals who otherwise could not afford it.

"The goal of the Wirth Counselling Fund was not only to remove the stigma of asking for help but also to break down the barriers to accessing mental health support. Since 2019, we have helped cover the costs of thousands of therapy hours for individuals who would otherwise be unable to afford them," their website reads.

By 2023, the Wirth Foundation was established as a registered charity. They continue to offer therapy, and while applicants who are low-income are prioritized, they do not turn down people above a certain income.

"There are lots of great organizations doing great work, but some of them, the requirements for people to apply are so hard and daunting," Hoffman said.

"They don't make you fill out a form saying that you make under a certain amount of money a year. Everyone now has different reasons for being financially unable to think that they can afford therapy or counselling on their own."

Hoffman said he found out about the Wirth Foundation while working for a cycling event in the Okanagan a couple of years ago and spotted their sticker on an athlete's helmet.

"He just gave me a two-minute rundown before the race started of what the Wirth Foundation does, and it kind of sparked a little bit of a seed for me," he added.

"I've had a great relationship with the foundation since I sort of talked to them about wanting to do this project."

Battling mental illness

Hoffman explained that he struggled for many years with mental health due to childhood trauma. While his mom tried to get him support when he was young, nothing happened.

That was until 30 years later, when Hoffman said he got a call from the government offering two years of free therapy as an apology for losing court case files detailing the abuse he endured as a minor.

Hoffman said the offer was like a double-edged sword — by bringing him the support he always needed, it also brought back pain he had spent 30 years of his life working through on his own.

Looking back on running as a kid, he said that he figured out he was running a lot more than your average young kid might.

"It was kind of like an acceptable outlet that sort of was self-harm at the time, because I was definitely running beyond what someone at that age should be doing," he added.

"I would just run until I couldn't run anymore, and then I would go home and fall asleep without having any energy left to think."

Hoffman said he went away from running for a while, turning to cycling instead. He came back to it as another form of therapy.

And now he hopes to let others know it's okay to need help.

Lifting others up

"It was scary to have strangers know that you are struggling," he said. "We do so much on the outside, to just make sure that when we meet people, or when we're seen in public or whatever, that everyone thinks that you're like doing good."

"When I first launched this project, it was like, I almost couldn't believe that people had no clue that I ever dealt with really dark times with my mental health."

This encouraged him even more to share awareness about the cause.

"This could be just a story that you know some people could resonate with, even if it's not an identical situation to them," he said.

Hoffman will head out from the Peach at Okanagan Lake Beach at 7 a.m. on Friday. The Penticton Run Club will be joining him, running along Lakeshore to the river channel bridge.

He will be running with a GPS tracker to submit his time to the Fastest Known Time website, which is a community that "exists to track and celebrate the progress of speed attempts on the best running and multi-sport routes in the world."

Time starts when he leaves the Peach and ends once he returns.

"When I start, the clock doesn't stop if I stop, or if I sleep, or anything. The clock doesn't stop until I get back."

Hoffman said his race will be supported, which means he has a crew who will meet at different locations and help him refuel, and he will also have three family members that are going to pace and run with him throughout it.

"People will have pacers run with them at certain points, especially later on in the distance, to kind of just help have some support mentally and just make sure that you're still moving," he added.

Hoffman's run and story will be shared later in a film, and they're planning on submitting it to festivals.

"At the end of the day, the real goal is just to raise awareness for the Wirth Foundation, and the need for people to kind of come out of the shadows with their mental health and not feel so alone with it or scared to share it," he said.

To follow Hoffman's Journey, click here. To donate to Wirth, head here.

Watch the trailer for Hoffman's journey below.

