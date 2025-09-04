Free concert kicks off jazz weekend in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Pentastic Jazz Fest is back, starting off with a free concert at Pen High.

The Pentastic Jazz Festival is back in town this weekend, and what better way to start than with a free concert kicking off the weekend.

On Friday, Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m., Todd Morgan and the Emblems will take the stage at Penticton Secondary School.

The show is open to the public and caters to an audience of all ages.

"Come and enjoy an hour with captivating music from one of Sacramento, California’s beloved bands. Your presence not only promises a great time but also supports the talented young musicians in our community," reads a press release from Pentastic.

"Experience live music in a welcoming, family-friendly environment while supporting Penticton Secondary's band program."

