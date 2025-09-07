Slack Alley celebration in downtown Penticton today

Photo: Douglas Drouin Slack Alley party in 2023.

It's Slack Alley day!

From 1 to 4 p.m. today, Sept. 7, the alleyway connecting 200 Main Street and Martin Street will become a vibrant hub of arts and culture, family fun, food and beverages and more.

Featuring live music from local artists, children’s activities such as vinyl record painting and face painting, a beverage garden with local offerings plus a chance to win a prize worth $500, the event hosted by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association promises something for everyone.

“Slack Alley is about bringing people together through art, music, and community spirit,” said Brett Turner, executive director of the DPBIA.

“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to this unique space and celebrate not only our incredible local talent but also honour the legacy of beloved businesses like The Grooveyard," which is celebrating 35 years downtown.

For more information about the event, click here.