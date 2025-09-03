Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue seeking courageous volunteers to join community crew

Photo: AVFR Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue seeking new members.

Ever thought about firefighting? The Apex Mountain Fire Rescue crew is looking to welcome new members with a dedication to the community.

Volunteer paid-on-call positions are now open with the Apex crew, with applications available through September 14.

"Together, our firefighters share a selfless commitment to being there – ready to serve – when a crisis occurs," explains a call to action from the fire rescue.

"This isn’t a decision to take lightly. It takes training, hard work and courage. Volunteering requires you to devote your time to learning and maintaining skills."

If that sounds like you, Apex rescue wants to hear from you.

Firefighters respond all year round, any time of day and night to emergencies like structural and vehicle fires, wildfires, rescues, medical calls and more.

Successful applicants will undergo interviews and a training bootcamp on several dates in October, followed by regular Wednesday evening training.

"It’s your chance to get involved! All the training is provided and once complete, you will be prepared to support, or respond as part of the Apex community’s first line of defense in crisis," the rescue explains.

For more information and to apply, click here.