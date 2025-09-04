South Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA community food bank in dire need

Photo: Pexels stock image The South Okanagan SPCA is in need of food donations

The South Okanagan Similkameen BC SPCA is asking for help in stocking their Community Pet Food Bank, which has run critically low.

The donated food is given out to people and their animals in need in the community and is a heavily relied-upon resource for many.

The food bank is in need of dry dog and cat food, canned dog food and some XL freezer bags, which the shelter uses to split larger bags so we can help more families.

"Our shelter animals are always supported by our wonderful sponsor Hill’s Pet Nutrition, ensuring they get a consistent, healthy diet —but the pets in our community still need your help," the SPCA shared in their social media post.

The SPCA is also running low on dog treats for the food bank and their shelter pups, and dish soap.

"If you’re able to donate, every little bit makes a huge difference for animals and families in need."

Donations can be dropped off at 2200 Dartmouth Drive any time, the shelter is open Tuesday to Saturday from 12 to 4pm.

The rescue even has an Amazon wishlist if people can't stop by but still want to help out.

While monetary donations go to help animals in the community, they might not go directly to the food bank, which is why physical items are best.