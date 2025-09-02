Penticton Elvis Festival sues former director for defamation

Photo: Penticton Elvis Festival Elvis Festival organizers suing former director for defamation.

The non-profit organization behind Penticton's popular Elvis Festival is heading to court, accusing one of its own former directors of defamation.

According to a civil claim filed Aug. 26 in Kelowna, the Penticton Elvis Society is seeking damages from Stephanie Anne Mackenzie, a former volunteer with the society and its director from 2019-2024.

Mackenzie is accused of withholding access to the festival's social media accounts and email platforms, thereby stymying the society's ability to communicate with festival registrants, as well as taking to her own social media to spew accusations about society members.

The lawsuit claims Mackenzie has ignored multiple requests to gain access to the society's accounts, and that she resigned her position as director in October 2024.

Since that time, the suit alleges, Mackenzie made multiple posts defaming the organization, including implying moral impropriety on the part of some of the society's members and denying she had not handed over the account information.

The suit alleges that Mackenzie published defamatory statements on Facebook, such as in part:

"I have a lot of info on all of them. Shame they didn't take the high road, time for them to be held accountable. (d) The way they spoke about, and to, people is disgraceful. Then again, not shocking considering the sources. Guess it shouldn't be surprising when the past Co-VP asked for naked photos and FaceTime calls (emoji) I will likely get served again for speaking the truth, hahahaha. Before everyone gets their knickers in a knot: yes I have proof, and no its' not slander when it's the truth. (e) Cheaters, liars, and bullies - they are all nothing more than cowards in the end."

The suit calls Mackenzie's behaviour "spiteful, malicious and oppressive" and seeks a variety of unspecified damages, plus an order requiring Mackenzie to remove all defamatory statements from her social media, and and order that she provide the social media and email passwords to the festival accounts.

No allegations have yet been proven in court, and all parties have the right to file responses. Mackenzie did not respond to a request for comment.