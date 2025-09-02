Boundary-Similkameen MLA seeks provincial town hall on OK Falls incorporation

Photo: Conservative Party of British Columbia. Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson seeks town hall on OK Falls incorporation.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson is seeking a provincial town hall for the incorporation of Okanagan Falls, claiming she has been shut out of negotiations.

The small community has hit some speedbumps on its road to becoming a municipality in recent months, with some in the community balking at a potential name change and boundary shifts.

“Last month, I raised concerns about how the incorporation of Okanagan Falls has been stalled under the NDP government’s interpretation of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act," Wilson said in a statement Tuesday.

"Since then, I have met directly with the Minister responsible, and what I was told only deepens my concerns.The Minister informed me that while I may request updates on the negotiations, I will not be allowed to participate directly, noting that this is considered standard practice in 'government-to-government' negotiations."

"In other words, she is consciously choosing to exclude the elected MLA for Boundary-Similkameen.

"This means the NDP government believes it is better positioned to negotiate at a government-led, facilitated table behind closed doors — with representation coming from Vancouver-Little Mountain — rather than include the MLA chosen by local residents to represent them."

Earlier this year, the small South Okanagan community voted to approve making the regional district area into a formal municipality, with a mayor and council.

The process is now in the hands of the province, with a rough expected timeline of letters patent to be received this fall, leading to an election of mayor and council.

Wilson said the responsible Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Christine Boyle was the Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation until July 2025.

"Reconciliation and democracy are not competing values; they must work together. True reconciliation requires transparency, trust, and participation. It should strengthen relationships, not weaken them,” Wilson said.

She criticized the provincial government for what she believes is a lack of transparency, which "highlights the NDP’s culture of secrecy and displays a blatant disregard for community and rural voices."

Now, the MLA is calling for an open town hall to hear from local leaders and members of the public.

Earlier in August, when the potential new name of Okanagan Falls was being discussed, Wilson similarly claimed decisions are being made without a locally elected representative at the table.