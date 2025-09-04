Auditions this weekend for local musical at Penticton Lakeside Resort

Photo: Sound Stage productions File photo from last season's Sound Stage productions show, Something Rotten

Choose your best monologue and a favourite song to audition this weekend for this season's musical at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Soundstage Productions in Penticton is holding auditions at the Lakeside Resort on Sunday for Into the Woods.

The company is looking for 22 people to cast in the role, aged 15 or older, who can sing and dance.

Open auditions will be Sunday, Sept. 7 starting at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The witty and whimsical stage musical combines the plots of familiar fairy tales and figures from the stories of Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, and Rapunzel.

More information on the casting roles can be found online here.