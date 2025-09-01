Penticton's Slack Alley will hold party for Grooveyard

Photo: Douglas Drouin Slack Alley party in 2023.

Join the fun in the alley in downtown Penticton this coming weekend.

On Sept. 7, the party in Slack Alley is back.

From 1 to 4 p.m. in the alley within the 200 block between Main Street and Martin Street, there will be family-friendly fun filling the roadway.

Live music, face painting, craft stations, a beverage garden and much more will be available to enjoy.

It's all in celebration of 35 years of The Grooveyard, Penticton's beloved downtown record shop.

The event is presented by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association and the City of Penticton.

All are welcome!