Back to school traffic reminders in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Kids are heading back to school this morning in Penticton.

It's back-to-school day in the South Okanagan, and drivers are reminded to watch for kids and busses around school zones as classes get back in session for the fall semester.

The City of Penticton has changes to its schools this year, and has provided information about drop-off zones, walking routes and other resources online here.

As well, drivers are reminded that school zones have a 30 km/hr speed limit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Of note this fall is the area around KVR Elementary and Penticton Secondary School.

Eckhardt Avenue is under construction, which will impact access to Pen High.

"The student drop-off loop will be unavailable and access to the parking lot will be limited to buses, staff, student and visitor parking," reads a service announcement from the city.

"Families are strongly encouraged to plan ahead, anticipate delays, and consider using other alternative drop-off locations to help ease congestion, including:

Penticton Public Library parking lot ('Drive to Five' location)

Kiss & Go area on the east side of Main Street in front of the school

Ellis Street"

Jermyn Avenue by KVR is also likely to be congested even more than usual due to the Eckhardt construction.

Find more answers to questions about how the Eckhardt construction will impact school routes online here.