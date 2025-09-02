Soak up summer flavours and vibes while they last at Penticton's Match Eatery

Photo: Match Eatery The Nashville chicken sandwich is just one option at Match Eatery.

"Chef’s Choice" is a Castanet limited series highlighting the flavours and flair of South Okanagan eateries. Watch for it every Tuesday morning.

There’s still plenty of summer left to soak up the sun and the vibes at Match Eatery’s rooftop patio, where good times and great food collide.

“We’re so lucky to live in such a stunning part of the world where any patio is amazing,” says head chef Victoria Pitia. “What makes ours so special is we have a full bocce ball court on the patio which also doubles as a cornhole space. Along with the giant Jenga and board games there’s something for everyone, whether you're nine or ninety.”

The Match has its own adult slushy machine so there are plenty of ways to stay cool on the patio.

The panoramic views don’t hurt either: gaze out over the city, the lake, and Penticton’s iconic hillside sign as the sun dips low and your appetizer arrives.

Being right beside the South Okanagan Events Centre and attached to Cascades Casino, Match has become the known hot spot for sports fans, pre-show dinners, and post-hockey hangouts. The food matches the lively atmosphere.

Enjoy the Nashville chicken sandwich, stacked high with double-breaded spicy chicken, crunchy slaw, and tangy pickles on a toasted potato roll. Or the classic beef dip, built with slow-braised beef, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli, Swiss cheese, and a garlicky buttered baguette that’s just begging to be dunked in their house-made au jus.

If you ask chef Victoria, she’ll tell you to try their Ceasar salad.

“I know every restaurant has this on their menu but our Caesar salad is top notch.”

Here’s why: Fresh and crisp romaine hearts, napa cabbage, house-made creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan, bacon bits, croutons, roasted garlic, lemon and balsamic reduction drizzled on top.

Tuesdays? They're for tacos. Grab a trio of their Food Truck Tacos—mole chicken, crispy fish, or blackened halibut and pair it with a Corona or refreshing margarita.

Match is just coming off a smoking-hot run with its summer Pitmaster menu, featuring BBQ crowd-pleasers like melt-in-your-mouth brisket, and the ultimate Pitmaster platter. Missed it? Don’t worry. The Gridiron Menu is rolling in this September with touchdown-worthy comfort food to kick off football season.

The Match has a pretty awesome kids’ menu too, offering all the fan favourites like chicken fingers and cheese pizza.

When people ask where to go for a good steak in Penticton, Match often gets mentioned. What makes their 8 oz NY striploin with classic green peppercorn sauce so good?

“I think it’s a little bit or everything, starting with the front of house team explaining everything on the plate to all the extras to make that dish yours. Then to my amazing culinary team seasoning and cooking the steaks to your liking. My favourite part is the crispy onion tanglers we top the steaks with.”

But whatever you do, save room for dessert. Their sticky toffee pudding—served warm and draped in gooey caramel with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream—is next level good.

Victoria is also excited to be bringing back the “Sips and Snacks” experience where they feature a local winery and celebrate their wines with some fantastic food pairings.

“The Sips and Snacks menu is created in complete collaboration with the winemaker to bring the best experience for the guests,” says Victoria.

Imagine starting with baked brie topped with a blueberry-basil compote alongside a crisp Pinot Gris, or savouring Thai-style prawns complemented by a refreshing Rosé for example. It’s evenings of flavours, stories, and perfect pairings you won’t want to miss.

“It’s also a chance to mentor the next generation of cooks,” she adds. “I brought one of my young chefs to meet the winemaker, explore the winery, taste the wines, and collaborate on the pairings. He really stepped up and helped bring our vision to life on the plate.”

So grab your crew, grab your appetite, and head to Match Eatery and Public House at 553 Vees Drive. The summer may be winding down, but the flavours are just getting started.