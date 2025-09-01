Fuel up with java and check out jazz in Penticton this weekend

Photo: Instagram @socialeonlakeshore Sociale offers locally sourced beans in their brews.

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Fuel the soul with some smooth java and jazz this weekend.

The Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival kicks off Sept. 5 and what better way to prepare for a day of letting the good times roll than with some java at one of these local hot spots?

Operating as a coffee bar by day (from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Socialē’s Caffē al Socialē serves up hand crafted hot and cold espresso drinks and drip coffee.

“Our beans are sourced locally from our great friends in Summerland at Lone Tree Roasters,” said hospitality curator Ramone Massaro. “They custom blend our espresso beans to make the perfect espresso. We also sell our custom blend espresso to be enjoyed at home.”

“The rotating menu is a mix of made in house bars, sweet and savoury pastries, (as well as) loafs, cookies, squares and even breakfast sandwiches (made with) Italian meat, (with) vegetarian sandwiches too,” said Massaro.

“We also offer vegan options from our local vegan bakery, Gratify Foods on Main Street.”

Located at 950 Lakeshore Dr W, the restaurant offers breathtaking views of Okanagan Lake, perfect for enjoying that morning cup of coffee.

“Our lakefront patio is perfect for drinking a double espresso in the morning, Espresso Martini in the afternoon or even a Shaft (a quick, pick-me-up drink containing cold brew espresso, coffee liquor, vodka and a splash of cream) anytime of day!” added Massaro.

Visit socialeonlakeshore.com for more information.

While you’re in the area, stop by Wayne & Freda Coffee Shop, boasting sustainable coffee and a curated menu with arguably the “best breakfast sandwiches you can get your hands on.”

Opened in 2019, Wayne & Freda is named after the owner’s grandparents, who “met late in life and became friends,” and offers “a well rounded menu, (which) includes fresh bowls, savoury sandwiches and a full bake case of delicious items baked in house daily (with) vegan and gluten free options available,” said Jenn Hawk, who owns and operates the coffee shop with her husband Ryan Hawk.

“Our goal has always been to be a place where people feel good, spread joy and be a bright spot in people’s day,” added Hawk. “We’re proud of our coffee (roasted in house by owner Ryan Hawk) and our food. The warmth of our team and the atmosphere we think all contributes to this. We feel incredibly grateful that people love joining us here. The patio is a nice (addition) too.”

Don’t miss The Shop, by Wayne and Freda, which has a selection of “beautiful curated items right next door to the cafe.”

“It’s everything from children’s toys and books, (to) local pottery, home decor, soaps, candles, jewelry and coffee and coffee gear, just to name a few things,” said Hawk. (It’s) all personally sourced by (myself) - items that we hope bring people a little added joy.”

Visit Wayne & Freda at #105-249 Westminster Ave W or online at wayneandfreda.com

Over on Penticton’s Colourful Front Street you’ll find Stillfood Bistro & Cappuccino Bar, which is known as British Columbia’s premier plant based bistro and coffee shop, serving up award-winning vegan food.

Opening its doors first in Salmon Arm, the bistro quickly gained popularity, expanding to Penticton in 2023. Stillfood even does pop-up events in Kelowna.

Stillfood serves up “artfully crafted beverages, unique plant-based meals, and over 200 freshly baked goods daily.”

The bistro operates on the idea of creating a “space where good food, good coffee, and good company come together,” where “food should feel good - for the body, the community, and the planet.”

Visit them in person at 75 Front St or online at stillfoodbistro.ca

Remember - the Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival runs Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, and tickets are available online to purchase at valleyfirsttix.com

For more Penticton fun click here.