Photos: Similkameen Pow Wow of Champions weekend drums on

Pow Wow in photos

Starting Friday, plenty of dancing and singing has taken place at the Ashnola Campground in Keremeos.

Photographer Kevin Bennett captured some of Saturday's events.

On Sunday, grand entry is at 1 p.m. Additionally, vendors are on site.

The Similkameen Pow Wow is open to the public.

