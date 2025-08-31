Photos: Similkameen Pow Wow of Champions weekend drums on

Photo: Kevin Bennett
Similkameen Pow Wow of Champions
The Similkameen Pow Wow of Champions is underway this weekend, drumming up an array of colours and culture for spectators and participants alike.
Starting Friday, plenty of dancing and singing has taken place at the Ashnola Campground in Keremeos.
Photographer Kevin Bennett captured some of Saturday's events.
On Sunday, grand entry is at 1 p.m. Additionally, vendors are on site.
The Similkameen Pow Wow is open to the public.