Penticton drivers warned of upcoming traffic change at Skaha Hills Drive, Highway 97

Construction at Skaha intersection will add delays

The intersection near Skaha Hills Drive at Highway 97 will be changing early next week, and anyone travelling should expect delays.

The intersection will be moving 50 metres south of its current location starting Sept. 3.

"Traffic will be stopped intermittently for up to 10 minutes between 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. Traffic may use East Side Road as an alternate route," reads a heads up from the City of Penticton.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the contractor TwinCon Enterprises directly.